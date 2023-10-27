The Daily Chart: More Red Ink for Green Energy

Yesterday we noted here the green energy fiasco of Siemens and a couple other renewable energy companies, but it turns out the damage is being seen across the board. Just a couple years ago everyone piled into green energy companies because they were said to be the future, while traditional oil, gas, and coal companies were doomed to long term decline, and who would want to have “stranded investments” in their stocks.

Well guess what:

And several leading companies in addition to Siemens are taking similar hits, while oil and gas are showing renewed vigor: