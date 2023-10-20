Posted on October 20, 2023 by Steven Hayward in The Daily Chart

The Daily Chart: Obamacare Fail

Remember how Obamacare was supposed to reduce the cost of health care, and lower costs to households by more than $1,000 or something? Pepperidge Farms remembers. I wonder if voters do when they see what’s happening to health care premiums. From the Wall Street Journal:

