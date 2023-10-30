The Daily Chart: The Great Sort Continues

Business Insider has assembled the latest Census data on where Americans are moving from and to, and it appears the exodus from blue states to better-run red states continues to accelerate:

More than 8.2 million Americans moved to different states between 2021 and 2022, 100,000 of whom moved from California to Texas. New US Census migration data showed that thousands of Americans are leaving California and New York in favor of Florida and Texas.

The chart looks like this: