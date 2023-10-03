The Daily Chart: Ukraine Stalemate

As I wrote in the New York Post several months back, the Biden’s Administration’s Ukraine objectives remain unclear, and their policy with regard to arming the Ukrainians is halting and appears to be an attempt to finely calibrate our support such that Ukraine does not lose, but does not decisively win either. The war seems to have settled into a stalemate, approaching World War I style trench warfare making it hard to break through. Neither side has gained any substantial amount of territory in the last year (which may suit Russia fine if what they want is merely to consolidate their territorial gains for the long term). If the Biden Administration has an end game of some kind in mind, it is hard to see what it is.