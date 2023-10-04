Why Are Universities So Left?

It’s a total mystery why universities are so left wing. Or maybe it’s this:
A provost, dean, or even a college president with one partially functioning vertebrae could put a stop to this. But they don’t, and won’t.
Chaser:
Degree in magic to be offered at University of Exeter
A degree in magic being offered in 2024 will be one of the first in the UK, the University of Exeter has said. . .
Prof Emily Selove, course leader, said: “A recent surge in interest in magic and the occult inside and outside of academia lies at the heart of the most urgent questions of our society.
“Decolonisation, the exploration of alternative epistemologies, feminism and anti-racism are at the core of this programme.”
