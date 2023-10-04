Why Are Universities So Left?

It’s a total mystery why universities are so left wing. Or maybe it’s this:

A provost, dean, or even a college president with one partially functioning vertebrae could put a stop to this. But they don’t, and won’t.

Chaser:

Degree in magic to be offered at University of Exeter A degree in magic being offered in 2024 will be one of the first in the UK, the University of Exeter has said. . . Prof Emily Selove, course leader, said: “A recent surge in interest in magic and the occult inside and outside of academia lies at the heart of the most urgent questions of our society.