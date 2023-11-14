Corbyn for the many Hamasniks

According to their publisher, Jeremy Corbyn and Len McCluskey collaborated to help achieve the biggest electoral success for socialism in recent British history. They think that’s a good thing. Corbyn is the former Labour leader. McCluskey is the British trade unionist and author of the memoir Always Red (now available in paperback).
Corbyn and McCluskey have also collaborated on the new anthology Poetry For the Many. Warning: All royalties from sales of the book will be donated to the Peace & Justice Project. Prose applies to the Peace & Justice Project. The prose would be Orwell’s.
The new anthology provided the occasion for Piers Morgan to catch up with Corbyn in the interview below. Some things remain the same — some things that can’t be said either in Corbyn’s poetry or prose.
The most extraordinary interview moment of the Israel-Hamas war following the October 7 Massacre pic.twitter.com/Ub6njwVuZV
— Eylon Levy (@EylonALevy) November 14, 2023
