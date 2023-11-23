First Argentina, Now the Netherlands

The Netherlands went to the polls today in a national election and Geert Wilders and his Freedom Party (the PVV) won the most votes. “Polite opinion” (that is, the EU and the major media) have long considered Wilders beyond the pale, on the same plane as Nigel Farage in Britain or Marine Le Pen in France. After all, he is anti-immigration and a Euro-skeptic, and as such not clubbable.

Like most of the maddening European multi-party systems, Wilders doesn’t have an outright majority, and will have to form a coalition government. Wilders’s PVV won about 35 seats (out of 150), while the current ruling four-party coalition government lost 37 seats, a massive repudiation.

As usual, Henry Olsen’s Twitter feed has the dope you need to sort it all out, which isn’t easy. See also Peter Franklin’s analysis on UnHerd. But more evidence of a rising populist tide in Europe.

Chaser—You want to know how politically incorrect Geert Wilders is? Check out this Tweet: