Posted on November 15, 2023 by Steven Hayward in The Daily Chart

The Daily Chart: Envy as a Motive

I have written here (also here) before about envy as a motive force for the left that social scientists assiduously avoid studying because it would cast a shadow on their egalitarianism, and one of these days I’ll get around to revising the paper on the topic “Lucretia” and I presented at an academic conference last winter (and perhaps making a podcast out of our portion of the panel), but for now I wonder if envy has something to do with the murderous hatred toward Israel by the Arab world. Here’s one way of looking at it:

Share
Tweet

Notice: All comments are subject to moderation. Our comments are intended to be a forum for civil discourse bearing on the subject under discussion. Commenters who stray beyond the bounds of civility or employ what we deem gratuitous vulgarity in a comment — including, but not limited to, “s***,” “f***,” “a*******,” or one of their many variants — will be banned without further notice in the sole discretion of the site moderator.

Responses