Posted on November 13, 2023 by Steven Hayward in The Daily Chart

The Daily Chart: The Rottenness of College Faculties in One Graphic

We noted here once before that the Harvard faculty statement deploring anti-Semitism on campus was overwhelmingly signed by faculty from STEM fields, with very few coming from the humanities and social sciences—more evidence of my thesis that higher education is slowly bifurcating into two separate universities—STEM, and humanities/social science, the latter of which is doomed to wither.  (Evidence for this coming in a future Daily Chart.) Turns out Columbia University offers a perfect lab experiment, with dueling faculty petitions. And here’s the unsurprising breakdown:

Share
Tweet

Notice: All comments are subject to moderation. Our comments are intended to be a forum for civil discourse bearing on the subject under discussion. Commenters who stray beyond the bounds of civility or employ what we deem gratuitous vulgarity in a comment — including, but not limited to, “s***,” “f***,” “a*******,” or one of their many variants — will be banned without further notice in the sole discretion of the site moderator.

Responses