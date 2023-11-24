The Daily Chart: Why the British Tory Party Is in Deep Trouble

While populist parties or candidates are surging nearly everywhere around the world, from Argentina to the Netherlands (and polls showing Euro-skeptic and anti-open borders parties surging in France and Germany), one wonders why the British Tory Party, which won its biggest landslide since the 1920s back in 2019 under Boris Johnson, is looking to get wiped out at the next election according to all of the current opinion polls.

Maybe because the Tories have done nothing to stem immigration? What was the point of Brexit if not to assert the nation’s sovereignty? Instead British voters got this from the last decade of Tory rule:

Chaser—Riots in Ireland today after an immigrant stabbed five people: