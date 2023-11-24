Thinking About Rome—The Rap Version

A couple months back we reported here about how the woke media was concerned to discover that lots of young males spend a lot of time and mental energy thinking about the Roman empire, and this is obviously a gateway to racism, sexism, homophobia, and every other deplorable trait of toxic masculinity. The Washington Post dredged up Lewis Webb, a Cambridge historian of ancient Rome, to provide the necessary coda: “Ancient Rome was of course patriarchal and violent.”

Well, Saturday Night Live didn’t get the memo, and last weekend produced this sketch which is worthy of the SNL of old: