Bonus Podcast: A Conversation with Will Inboden

This special holiday week classic format bonus episode features a conversation between me and Will Inboden, author of a fabulous recent book based on the very latest declassified files of the Reagan presidency entitled Peacemaker: Ronald Reagan, the Cold War, and the World on the Brink. (I reviewed the book favorably in the Free Beacon.)

In his distinguished career Inboden has worked on Captiol Hill and at the National Security Council under President George W. Bush. He was professor and director of the William Clements Center for National Security at the University of Texas at Austin, but is now the brand new director of the Hamilton Center for Classical and Civic Education at the University of Florida, which is one of the new initiatives several states have set in motion at their public universities to generate some actual intellectual diversity on campus.

This two-part conversation covers both topics—Reagan’s statesmanship, and the problems of higher education today. And because this episode features The Gipper, it ends with a departure from the usual closing bumper music.

And don’t forget to tune in again Saturday, when we’ll have a special end of year edition of the Three Whisky Happy Hour, with our predictions for the year to some, among other topics.

