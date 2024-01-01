Happy Left Coast New Year

So people sensibly ask: how can you possibly stay in Krazifornia? Certainly we are governed by worse than the usual malevolent morons, but California’s natural assets allow for our moron overlords to exact a high cover charge to live here. As I often ask audiences, how many people would live in Arkansas if they had California’s level of taxation and regulation? Economists call California’s attractions “exploitable asymmetries,” though when I asked Arthur Laffer once how California can get away with its outrageously bad government, he didn’t say “exploitable asymmetries.” Instead, he said, “That’s like asking why pretty girls are mean. Because they can.”

In any case, I made sure to stock up on ammunition today before state taxes on ammunition go way up starting tomorrow.

Anyway, my example of the attraction that keeps me here (aside from an absurdly low grandfathered property tax status thanks to Proposition 13) can be seen in this short highlight reel from the local surf spot, which I shot today with my newest drone (a Mavic Air 3—highly recommended):

And tomorrow at noon, as usual, I’ll be doing the annual “polar bear swim,” even though the local ocean temperature is an unseasonably warm 60 degrees right now (normally 52 or so), so at least I won’t have to worry about real polar bears showing up.