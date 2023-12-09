Podcast: The 3WHH Cage Match!

We finally got round to our promised but delayed cage match about Ukraine and unanswered questions about January 6, and alas, all of my attempts to cheer up Lucretia with the week’s great news—the Hunter Biden indictment, the embarrassment of Ivy League presidents, Kevin McCarthy resigning, Trump winning Tom Friedman’s vote, and even John’s colorful description of this podcast last Sunday on C-SPAN—proved unavailing. Futile, even. Why Lucretia even trashed McDonald’s, which is really fightin’ words for John.

But then we get down to business, with the bruising cage match. I did my best to play a “neutral” Sean Hannity, posing challenges to both John and Lucretia about each topic, but occasionally donning a Hershey’s Kiss-sized tin foil hat on a couple of points. Score the jabs about roundhouse blows at home, and send in your point total in the comment threads.

John and Lucretia were united on one topic, though: Both attacked my fondness for classic Genesis, which I discussed at length this week on Steve Gosney’s Rumble channel here (or YouTube version here) if you have the proper tastes in “rock music that went to college,” to quote Jody Bottum on prog rock. Natually, I had to take out revenge with the exit music, with a fragment of a classic Genesis song that includes the fitting lyric, “Even academics, searching printed word. . .” Who can name that song without looking it up?

See also if you notice the fake sponsor spot early in the episode, because in the age of fake news, why not?

Also, note: we had some technical issues with this episode leading to some abrupt edits and not quite completed thoughts, but I think listeners will be able to follow along.

Though that's a whole lot of me for one weekend.