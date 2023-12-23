Podcast: The 3WHH Special Holiday Edition

This week’s special, ad-free edition of the 3WHH was recorded in live webinar format with about 80 of our most loyal listeners tuning in and heckling us MST3K style in the chat room (IYKYK). But for a holiday episode it partook more of Judgment Day at times, as we reckoned with some lingering issues from our Cage Match about J6 and the Ukraine War two weeks ago, along with a thoroughly judgmental detour into “Lookism.” In particular I recall Taki’s old case from the 1980s that Jane Fonda was the ugliest woman in America, while Lucretia reveals her guilty secret that she in fact once owned the Jane Fonda Workout video from that glorious era.

But if the judgment of our three bartenders over Trump-adjacent issues remains divided, we are unanimous in scorn for the Colorado Supreme Court, which somehow thinks that safeguarding us from a “threat to democracy” requires preventing political parties from choosing their nominees, and since when did Orwell don judicial robes?

You know what to do now: Listen here, or from our hosts over at Ricochet.