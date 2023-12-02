Posted on December 1, 2023 by Steven Hayward in The Daily Chart

The Daily Chart: Immigrate This!

It is interesting to take in the Gallup trend data on public opinion about immigration. You’ll notice in the chart below that a large plurality of Americans—sometimes a majority—have long wanted decreased immigration, though the number conspicuously dipped during the Trump Administration when—duh—illegal immigration was vastly reduced. Now the number has spiked back up again. Big surprise.

