The Week in Pictures: Don’t Say Gay Edition

Gay sex in the Senate, Gay plagiarism at Harvard—no wonder the left wanted to get out ahead of things by promoting the “don’t say gay” slogan last year. I’m awaiting a re-write of Nietzsche’s Gay Science to offer up a field theory of how the left’s identitarianism is hitting the wall harder than an EV-driving coyote chasing after a white supremacist road-runner who just filled up his jalopy with gasoline. Meanwhile, the Colorado Supreme Court says, “Hold my Rocky Mountain craft beer.” (And seriously: What’s up with Fetterman?) Lastly, merry Christmas everyone!
Headlines of the week:
And finally. . .
