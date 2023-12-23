Posted on December 23, 2023 by Steven Hayward in The Week In Pictures

The Week in Pictures: Don’t Say Gay Edition

Gay sex in the Senate, Gay plagiarism at Harvard—no wonder the left wanted to get out ahead of things by promoting the “don’t say gay” slogan last year. I’m awaiting a re-write of Nietzsche’s Gay Science to offer up a field theory of how the left’s identitarianism is hitting the wall harder than an EV-driving coyote chasing after a white supremacist road-runner who just filled up his jalopy with gasoline. Meanwhile, the Colorado Supreme Court says, “Hold my Rocky Mountain craft beer.” (And seriously: What’s up with Fetterman?) Lastly, merry Christmas everyone!

Latest model comes with bonus anti-Semitic slurs.

Headlines of the week:

I fail to see the problem here. . .

 

The perfect stocking stuffer. . .

And finally. . .

