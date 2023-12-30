The Week in Pictures: Happy New Year Edition

Another year, another set of ignored new year’s resolutions. But we’re ready to ring in the new year with expectations for more of the last year—Biden bumbling, Kamala cackling, Hunter huffing, Trump trumping, Ukraine underperforming, the media mediating, etc. We resume with Colorado’s threat to democracy, which spread to the mean streets of Maine this week. Happy new year everybody!
Headlines of the week:
And finally. . .
Notice: All comments are subject to moderation. Our comments are intended to be a forum for civil discourse bearing on the subject under discussion. Commenters who stray beyond the bounds of civility or employ what we deem gratuitous vulgarity in a comment — including, but not limited to, “s***,” “f***,” “a*******,” or one of their many variants — will be banned without further notice in the sole discretion of the site moderator.