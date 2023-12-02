The Week in Pictures: Smackdown Edition

In political news the big event of the week perhaps was the DeSantis-Newsom debate, but for some reason my in-box got a flood of fresh Chris Christie memes, and almost none about the debate. Biden and Harris always take care of themselves. And I am starting to like some of these AI-generated pics. But we’ll mostly just go back to our old standby meme themes this week.
I’m really starting to like these AI-produced images:
Headlines of the week:
And finally. . . continuing with a theme:
