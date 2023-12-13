Winning Friends and Influencing People

Last night a group of pro-genocide demonstrators closed down a tunnel in Minneapolis that is a vital East-West artery. At rush hour. They didn’t just waltz out onto the highway as pedestrians, they used vehicles:

A protest Monday evening during rush hour brought traffic to a halt in Minneapolis along I-94 at the Lowry Tunnel. Cameras show the trouble began with a convoy on I-394 around 5 p.m. As the vehicles slowly rolled onto the highway, traffic quickly backed up. It appears the vehicles moved to I-94 where traffic crawled to a stop in the Lowry Tunnel.

So this was coordinated: the pro-mass murder faction entered the highway one after another, spread out to occupy all the lanes on this major commuter highway, then slowed down until they reached the Lowry Tunnel, when they came to a stop. This would have impeded my ability to get home from work yesterday, if I hadn’t been on my way home from Florida.

There is no doubt about who carried out this caper:

Palestinian flags are seen on some of the vehicles involved with the protest inside the Lowry Tunnel. In a news release Monday evening, Minnesota State Patrol said eight people were arrested during the protest for offenses ranging from obstructing the legal process to fleeing police.

This being Minneapolis, the perps won’t be punished; certainly not punished enough to deter future crimes of this sort. Still, I have to wonder: what genius in Hamas’s marketing department thought this would be a good idea? Sure, we have seen that lots of people, especially in the younger generation, aren’t put off by mass murder, gang rape, industrial scale kidnapping and beheading of infants. So it is perhaps understandable that they thought their pro-genocide allies wouldn’t mind a little traffic delay.

But that is where they were wrong. Nothing could erode sympathy for Hamas’s cause faster than shutting down the Lowry Tunnel at rush hour. And in this instance–as opposed to a hospital in Gaza–they can’t try to shift the blame. Even apart from the Palestinian flags, everyone knows that Jews don’t do this kind of thing. On the contrary, they are among the normal citizens who are trying to get home at rush hour.