Get a load of Fani: There are receipts

Last week in the post “Get a load of Fani” I drew inferences regarding the issues of fact bearing on Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis’s alleged affair with special prosecutor Nathan Wade. I inferred that the facts were as alleged.

Now comes Techno Fog to dig into the response filed by Mrs. Wade’s attorney to the motion to quash the subpoena he served on Willis in the divorce proceeding. At his site Mr. Fog has posted “Fani Willis’s Affair: There Are Receipts.” He draws on exhibits filed with the response of Mrs. Wade’s attorney (the response is posted here with the Washington Post story here). The exhibits add facts to support the inferences I drew. I thought interested readers might want to take a look.