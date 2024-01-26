We went to see Shelby Lynne last night as she closed out her two-night run at the Dakota. John Hinderaker joined me some 12 years ago when she last played the Dakota. I didn’t particularly like her show or her set then and passed on her 2018 show at the Cedar Cultural Center, but my wife and I went last night because she was performing songs from Just a Little Lovin’ (2008), her terrific collection “inspired by Dusty Springfield” (a la Dusty In Memphis).

I snapped the photo above as she performed “Anyone Who Had a Heart.” That’s the accomplished bassist Victor Krauss (brother of Alison Krauss) over her shoulder. I’ve seen him many times accompanying Lyle Lovett.

Dakota owner Lowell Pickett was in the house last night. I asked him how he had gotten Shelby to orient her show around Just a Little Lovin’. He said her agent had called and told them that she wanted to go back to work. Lowell said they would love to have her. What would they like her to do?, the agent asked. As I understood what Lowell was telling me, they suggested the songs inspired by Dusty Springfield.

In that spirit, Lynne conveyed the attitude that she had come to please. When a fan in the audience approached her to request a song (“Dreamsome”) not on her setlist, Lynne said she would do it for her, but it would have to be “Acapulco.” A few songs later she belted it out a cappella.

Just a Little Lovin’ was produced by Phil Ramone with a stripped-down sound. Lynne’s vocals on the album are understated. In last night’s show, however, she drew on all her vocal resources to interpret her set with an emotional intensity that blew me away. Understated it was not.

Lynne herself acknowledged the only problem with the disc. The length is too damn short. The same thought applies to her show. She left me wanting more. I nevertheless felt that she poured herself into the show. I didn’t think she held anything back or left anything in reserve.

My purpose here, and I do have one, is to add some beauty to your day. The video below provides Just a Little Lovin‘s take on Dusty Springfield’s “You Don’t Have To Say You Love Me.” Her performance of the song last night was a soulful highlight in a show that was all highlights.

“I Don’t Want To Hear It Anymore” was written by Randy Newman. Shelby loves this song. Her version brings out the song’s devastating beauty — the qualities I heard over and over in last night’s show.