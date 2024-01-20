Podcast: The 3WHH—Inside John’s Briefs, and the Civil War Over the Civil War

This week’s episode covers more ground more quickly than a Josh Allen or Patrick Mahomes passing attack. Which the Philadephia Eagles won’t get to experience because they flopped in the first round of the playoffs last weekend, falsifying one of John Yoo’s predictions for 2024 that the Eagles would make the Super Bowl. We’re hoping his brief to the Supreme Court in the case of Trump’s place on the Colorado ballot is more on the mark.

We mostly skip over the fine points of John’s brief and take in a wider look at the entire pool of briefs filed in this case, wondering, for example, why the world needs an Amicus brief from the Ryan Binkley for President campaign. This prompts us into wider still observations about other current issues involving the administrative state, which somehow managed to bring up the Statute usually banned from mention on this podcast, John Locke, and the weaknesses of modern property rights theory.

Which ultimately brings us to the question heldover from the last two weeks: Nikki Haley and the Civil War. It is now apparent that Haley’s momentum in the nomination contest halted abruptly with her flub of the Civil War question, and alas some of our friends are still not getting the question right, such as our good friend Dan Oliver. We go over the matter from Square One, and try—not for the first time—to school John on the issue of prudence. Oh, and we also make our prediction for the New Hampshire and South Carolina primaries coming up.

And I actually have some new whisky this week.

