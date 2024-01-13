Podcast: The 3WHH, Iowa Stubborn Edition

On the eve of the Iowa caucuses Monday, we got to wondering just who or what lives up to the description of “Iowa Stubborn” in Meredith Wilson’s “Music Man”:

And we’re so by God stubborn

We can stand touching noses

For a week at a time

And never see eye to eye!

Is it Trump, DeSantis, Haley—or the legions of lawyers waging endless lawfare against Trump? It’s a trick question. Lucretia—the host for this week’s episode—actually hails originally from Mason City, Iowa, which is the inspiration for “River City” in the Broadway play, which explains a lot about our Lucretia when you think about it.

Anyway, John and Steve declare their picks if they were caucusgoers, but then the episode turns quickly to the latest frontiers of the lawfare against Trump, from which we have an inside perch of sorts: John is busy spending the weekend workng up an amicus brief for the upcoming Supreme Court hearing on the case involving Colorado’s attempt to ban Trump from the ballot on grounds he is an “insurrectionist.” (Trump, not John.) And since the brief have to be turned in next Thursday for this fast-track case, it’s very fresh in mind.

We also consider the latest developments in other Trump cases, too. Did Trump’s lawyers really claim that in fact he couldshoot someone on 5th Avenue if he was back in the White House. (Short answer: No.) And what accounts for Hunter Biden’s reversal of his refusal to submit to a House subpoena for a deposition? Has Texas first the first shot of a new rebellion by taking over part of the souther border? Has the Supreme Court signaled that enough is enough with rampant urban homelessness by granting cert in an appeal of lower court rulings that the homeless have 8th Amendment (that’s right, 8th Amendment) rights to sleep on the streets wherever they want? (The Court had previously declined to hear this issue.)

All that and our usual good cheer and raspberries, including the fact that we recorded on Edmund Burke’s birthday. To paraphrase the great lyric from our title tune, “Oh, there’s nothin’ halfway/About the Whisky way we treat you/If we treat you/Which we may not do at all.”

Yeah, you can pretty much guess the exit bumper music this week.

As usual, listen here, or from our hosts at Ricochet, or from wherever you source your favorite podcasts.