Podcast: The 3WHH, Special Civil War at the Border Edition

This special ad-free edition, posted a day ahead of the usual schedule because of the urgency of events at the southern border, finds the 3WHH hosts engaging in their own civil war over the question of whether states have any remedy when the federal government abdicates is responsibility to protect the border. Lucretia and I were in rare accord—well maybe not quite complete accord*—against John’s positivist position of federal supremacy uber alles.

Our normally genteel whisky-sipping salon became more of a bourbon-swilling barroom brawl, and indeed we were tempted to call this episode “Showdown at the Positive Law Corral.” I think the crisis over Texas’s assertion of its right to defend the border, and the demand of the Biden Administration that Texas back down by tomorrow, represents the kind of “right of revolution” moment contemplated in the Declaration of Independence, especially since the governors of 25 other states have signaled their agreement with Texas.

But the rare concord between Steve and Lucretia breaks down when the subject turns to the Haley-Trump cage match in New Hampshire primary.

(*To paraphrase the old Bill Buckley line, if you think it is hard to argue with Lucretia, just try agreeing with her. It’s nearly impossible.)

