Posted on January 22, 2024 by Steven Hayward

The Daily Chart: Age Gaps

With the New Hampshire primary nigh upon us tomorrow, worth noting how the Iowa caucus Republican vote fell out. Trump is most popular with older Republican voters, while a majority of younger voters went for DeSantis or Ramaswamy. Haley—not so much. The younger vote going for more hard core conservatives looks promising for the future.

