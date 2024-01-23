The Daily Chart: Are You Better Off Than You Were. . .

The latest consumer confidence survey shows an uptick in sentiment, which you might think is good news for Joe Biden. Maybe so. But everyone recalls Ronald Reagan’s famous closing question from 1980: Are you better off than you were four years ago? Is it easier for you to buy what you need at the store than it was four years ago?
This question still looks to be very useful for Trump against Biden:
Notice: All comments are subject to moderation. Our comments are intended to be a forum for civil discourse bearing on the subject under discussion. Commenters who stray beyond the bounds of civility or employ what we deem gratuitous vulgarity in a comment — including, but not limited to, “s***,” “f***,” “a*******,” or one of their many variants — will be banned without further notice in the sole discretion of the site moderator.