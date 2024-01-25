The Daily Chart: Hard Landing?

The latest quarterly economic growth report out this morning came in higher than expected (though the expected figure was fairly low—a 1.5% annualize rate). More fuel for the current narrative: the financial press is nearly unanimous—the Federal Reserve are geniuses, and we’re headed for a magical “soft landing” in the current interest rate cycle.

That’s what makes me predict a recession for mid year: whenever the establishment crowd says X, bet on Y. You’ll be right more often than not. And thus, some historical evidence: