The Week in Pictures: Devious Davos Edition

It’s that time of year again: the annual meeting of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland. Festivus for the global elite. Think of it at the anti-Mont Pelerin (site of the 1947 meeting that launched the movement against international socialism), and ask yourself which movement rooted in a Swiss mountain location has done the most good for the world. Cue your best shots at puffed up posers like Klaus Schwab, and ask yourself why there aren’t massive protests under the slogan, “Down with the Davoisie!” Finally, I didn’t think any institution could be having a worse patch righty now than higher education. But I underestimated the capacities (or lack thereof) of the Dallas Cowboys.
And finally. . . the new Miss America, Madison Marsh, may not have the usual firearm, but a jet fighter qualifies:
Notice: All comments are subject to moderation. Our comments are intended to be a forum for civil discourse bearing on the subject under discussion. Commenters who stray beyond the bounds of civility or employ what we deem gratuitous vulgarity in a comment — including, but not limited to, “s***,” “f***,” “a*******,” or one of their many variants — will be banned without further notice in the sole discretion of the site moderator.