The Week in Pictures: Gay Times Edition

Well, this new year is starting off much better than expected. It’s not often that a schadenfreudey moment like the self-immolation of Harvard’s Claudine Gay lasts an entire month, so by all means let’s revel in it for another week. Let it roll over us like hot chocolate syrup on a vanilla ice-cream sundae. (I’m sure some ninny somewhere will think this imagery racist, unless they stop and think about it for a moment, which they won’t.) It’s been so much fun we almost ignored the new Jeffrey Epstein documents, which didn’t hang themselves. Now on to MIT!

Headlines of the week:

Signs your household had a great Christmas:

I keep hearing that some old copyrights ended this week. So let’s test this proposition:

I’m down for the dancing sandwiches. . .

And finally. . . an Israeli news broadcaster in action: