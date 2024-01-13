The Week in Pictures: Houthi and the Blowhard Edition

So it’s Houthi and the Blowhard now playing at the Red Sea right now. Biden sent another strongly worded letter to the Houthis, which the British thought should be accompanied with some cruise missiles and drone strikes. Biden is likely thinking, “Golly, I didn’t know we could do that! I mean, my Defense Secretary never told me! Actually he doesn’t tell me much of anything.” Meanwhile, in the Annals of Lack of Self-Awareness, chapter 12,186: Did Chris Christie really say to a reporter that the fact that he had been outspent 10-1 by Haley and DeSantis show that he had “punched above his weight class”? Oh my. Well, at least he can head back to the beach, though his beach chair might not be terribly happy to know that.

Headlines of the week:

And finally. . .