Thought for the Day: Woke Business Needs to Wake Up—Milei

One of the constitutional reform ideas that the “goo-goos” (my shorthand for the so-called and self-appointed “good government” types who resent constitutional limits on their will) is that we should abandon the “native born” requirement for eligibility for the presidency so that talented foreign-born people could be our president. I used to harsh their mellow by saying, “Yes, I think I can warm up to the sound of ‘President Kissinger.'”

In any case, maybe I’m mellowing to the idea, at least if we can have Argentina’s Javier Milei as our president. This, from his recent interview with Tucker Carlson:

Never embrace the ideals of socialism. Never allow yourselves to be seduced by the siren song of social justice. . . At the same time, we have to raise awareness among the business sector, that the masses are necessary—Milton Friedman used to say that the social role of an entrepreneur is to make money. But that’s not enough. Part of their investment must include investing in those who defend the ideals of freedom, so socialists can make no further advances. And if they don’t do it, they [the socialists] will get into the State, and use the State to impose a long term agenda that will destroy everything it touches. So we need a commitment from all of those who create wealth, to fight against socialism, to fight against statism, and to understand that if they fail to do so, the socialists will keep coming.

From Milei’s lips to Bill Ackman’s ears.

How about a Trump-Milei ticket? That’s even better than “President Kissinger” for its make-liberal-heads-explode potential.

Meanwhile, Barron’s reports today: