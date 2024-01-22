What the Israelis Are Up Against

In this video, Piers Morgan interviews a doctor with Britain’s National Health Service. The doctor can’t bring himself to condemn the atrocities of October 7, and seems to think that the responsible parties are the U.S. and the U.K. This mentality is bizarrely widespread; we see it reflected, too, in the many demonstrations on behalf of Hamas that have broken out across the western world.
The UK banned this video so let's make sure to spread awareness pic.twitter.com/6ehCDTDxkH
— Mossad Commentary (@MOSSADil) January 21, 2024
Notice: All comments are subject to moderation. Our comments are intended to be a forum for civil discourse bearing on the subject under discussion. Commenters who stray beyond the bounds of civility or employ what we deem gratuitous vulgarity in a comment — including, but not limited to, “s***,” “f***,” “a*******,” or one of their many variants — will be banned without further notice in the sole discretion of the site moderator.