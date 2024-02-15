Anatomy of a Shooting

“We do have three persons detained and under investigation for today’s incident,” Kansas City Police Chief Stacey Graves told reporters Wednesday. According to Graves, “bad actors” had caused the shooting at the Kansas City Chiefs’ rally, and unidentified “officials” said they did not believe the motive was terrorism. (Word starting to dribble out today that the shooting may have been “a personal matter,” which is a euphemism for “gang-related.”)

Fox News identified no suspects or possible motive, and provided no information on the firearms used in the attack. The report included a statement from Joe Biden, who said:

It is time to act. That’s where I stand. And I ask the country to stand with me. To make your voice heard in Congress so we finally act to ban assault weapons, to limit high-capacity magazines, strengthen background checks, keep guns out of the hands of those who have no business owning them or handling them.

Biden failed to name victim Lisa Lopez-Galvan or any of the many wounded. The British Independent identified no suspects or weapons but did cite a Centers for Disease Control report that Missouri has “the ninth-highest rate of gun deaths in the US” and was also “one of the states with the highest rates of gun ownership.” The report also cited a RAND Corporation study contending that Missouri “has some of the weakest gun laws in the country – and one of the highest rates of gun deaths.” Other reports cited “gun violence,” and decried the “senseless” attack. According to the FBI:

On February 14, 2024 the City of Kansas City was hosting a Super Bowl celebration parade at Union Station, 30 W Pershing, Kansas City, Missouri. During the presentation of the KC Chiefs to the crowd a shooting occurred just west of the stage and in front of Union Station. Multiple people were injured during the shooting. The shooting occurred at approximately 2 PM and may have involved multiple actors. FBI and KCPD are requesting any videos from the Super Bowl shooting and any video of the shooters attempting to flee the scene.

While the case unfolds, people might recall Vice President Biden’s statement after Major Nidal Hasan, a self-proclaimed “soldier of Allah,” shot dead 13 Americans at Fort Hood in 2009.

Jill and I join the President and Michelle in expressing our sympathies to the families of the brave soldiers who fell today. We are all praying for those who were wounded and hoping for their full and speedy recovery. Our thoughts and prayers are also with the entire Fort Hood community as they deal with this senseless tragedy.

Biden failed to name a single victim and did not identify or condemn the shooter. No mention of terrorism or even “gun violence,” and it was all just a senseless tragedy. As it happened, the FBI had been monitoring Hasan’s communications with al Qaeda terrorist Anwar al-Awlaki, but someone in the FBI’s Washington office called off the surveillance.

The dynamic here is the Dictatorship of the Subjunctive Mood (DSM), which rules that inanimate objects such as guns and SUVs kill people. The identity and motive of the actual killers is of secondary concern. DSM generates Reality Dysphoria (RD), again on display in the Kansas City case.