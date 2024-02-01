Get a load of Fani, cont’d

The Washington Free Beacon’s Andrew Kerr has reported a detailed story on the dispute between Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis and whistleblower Amanda Timpson. Timpson alleges she was terminated by Willis for complaining about the misuse of federal funds by former Willis campaign aide Michael Cuffee. Timpson appears to have recorded a key meeting with Willis that she provided to Kerr. The recording is posted along with Kerr’s story. It sounds like Ms. Fani put the load right on Timpson.

We’re are at risk of getting to know more about Willis than any reasonable person would want to know, with more to come in the February 15 hearing scheduled on the motion to disqualify her from representing the state in her “conspiracy so immense” RICO case against President Trump and others. Both Willis and her special prosecutor/special friend Nathan Wade have been subpoenaed to testify at the hearing.