Podcast: The 3WHH Debuts ‘The Real Prosecutors of Atlanta’ Unreality Show

We’re up a day early with this week’s episode because of schedule complications, but mostly to get a drop on the streaming services with our new (un)reality TV show, “The Real Prosecutors of Atlanta,” starring Big Fani Willis. OMG, is this not the best television since last week’s Super Bowl?

I turned up, however, with a gin martini instead of peaty whisky, which drew a rebuke from You Know Who, who had three proper whiskies on hand for the episode.

But this episode isn’t all fun and giggles and lemon twists. We also take up the ongoing immigration saga in Washington, complete now with an impeachment! And also analysis of Trump’s supposed attack on NATO and surrender to Putin, though some of us think this is another sign of Trump’s peculiar genius.

Finally, can we really be so lucky that a week later the Hur report is the gift that keeps on giving?

So listen here, or from our hosts over at Ricochet.