Podcast: The 3WHH on the Civil War and The Fire This Time

John Yoo is where?? Mexico!?!? So after all that talk the last couple weeks saying the situation at the southern border did not constitute an “invasion,” now he’s in Mexico on some undisclosed clandestine mission. Which makes no sense: they don’t even have McRibb there.

Taking John’s place this week is Inez Stepman of the Independent Women’s Forum, frequent contributor to the New York Post, First Things, The Federalist, and other premier outlets, co-host of the High Noon podcast on the Ricochet network—and American bourbon drinker. She was more than game to join Lucretia in beating up on me about Laphroaig and other important questions.

We invited Inez to weigh in on the long-running debate we’ve been having here about the Civil War, how to understand it correctly, and how presidential candidates like Nikki Haley should talk about it. From the we take a look of David Frum’s quixotic attempt in The Atlantic to “uncancel Woodrow Wilson,” to which were in heated agreement that David is off his rocker.

Then John Hinderaker joins us to give us the latest news about the firebombing of his office this past week (does this politically-motivated arson fire presage a return to the bad old days of the Weather Underground of the late 1960s?), plus a few summary impressions of the Michael Mann vs. Mark Steyn cage match playing out in court in Washington DC, where John sat in on the trial several days last week.

Thematic exit music this week is “Burning Up My Time” by Pigeons Playing Ping Pong.

As usual, listen here, or from our hosts at Ricochet.