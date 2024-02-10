Podcast: The 3WHH on the Twenty-Fifth Hour

The Twenty-Fifth Hour is the 1950 novel by the Romanian writer C. Virgil Gheorghiu that weaves a tangled, early post-modern tale of central Europe and the Balkans in World War II. It is justly forgotten today, but the title is back in a manner of speaking because it highlights the great irony of the Left’s Ahab-like pursuit of the Great Orange Whale (to mix literary references).

Anyone else recall back in 2017 how a concerted mob of “concerned citizens” suggested the presidential disability clause of the 25th Amendment be invoked to remove President Trump from office? Think of it as a 25th Hour moment. This week ended with the 25th Hour being invoked to remove Joe Biden from office because of his obvious and rapidly advancing senility. Yet one more example of how a strategy to get Trump, like the Me Too movement, has circled around like a rogue torpedo to explode in the face of the Left.

The week began with such promise for the anti-Trump crusade. The walls were closing in on the breaking dam that would drown the freshly roosting chickens! It was a perfect storm of tipping points! Bam: no immunity for you! And the Supreme Court might allow Trump to be banned from the ballot! Except that didn’t go according to script. And then the report of the greatest Hur since Ben Hur, declaring that Biden isn’t competent to stand trial for the very same “willful” crime for which Trump is being prosecuted, but is somehow competent to remain president? The Left should have taken a lesson from those failed exploding cigars they tried to use on Castro 60 years ago.

But about that disability clause in the 25th Amendment: we take a closer look, and note that Section 4 in particular is not as clear-cut and simple as it sounds. Meaning we’re likely stuck with Slow Joe so long as Edith Wilson. . ., er, we mean, DOCTOR Jill Biden, has anything to say about it.

And finally, we close out this week’s episode with happy 64th birthday wishes to Lucretia, so the exit bumper music is fairly predictable, isn’t it? (Though I chose a rendition from an obscure artist just to annoy this week’s host!)

