The Daily Chart: Bummerburger (with Cheese)

A sequel of sorts to yesterday’s chart on global meat consumption: There has been a lot of media coverage of the fact that fast-food meals are suddenly expensive, yet somehow the media never mention or explore the possible linkage to higher minimum wage laws even though fast-food chains in California have said openly that the state’s coming $20 minimum wage will force them to raise prices further. It ought to be a fairly simple statistical correlation. Or you could just ponder this series:

Chaser—Chocolate prices are way up, though this is probably more a more normal commodity epicycle: