The Daily Chart: College Greed?

When oil and gasoline prices rise, the left screams “price gouging!” “Collusion! Investigate the oil companies!” And the blames the endlessly soaring cost of health care on “corporate greed” as well. Somehow, though, the left never yells “collusion” or “greed” about college tuition, which has inflated more rapidly than health care costs over the last generation. But there never seem to be any congressional hearings on why this happens, or how colleges collude on their financial aid (though as noted here recently several elite colleges are paying big fines on anti-trust grounds for colluding on financial aid levels). It’s a ripe subject, as both college and health care costs are largely driven by the same factor—bad government policy. That’s a subject for another day. In the meantime, our friends at the Committee to Unleash Prosperity have produced this graphic account of the scale of the problem.
-
-
Most Read on Power Line
Donate to PL
-
Our Favorites
- American Greatness
- American Mind
- American Story
- American Thinker
- Aspen beat
- Babylon Bee
- Belmont Club
- Churchill Project
- Claremont Institute
- Daily Torch
- Federalist
- Gatestone Institute
- Hollywood in Toto
- Hoover Institution
- Hot Air
- Hugh Hewitt
- InstaPundit
- Jewish World Review
- Law & Liberty
- Legal Insurrection
- Liberty Daily
- Lileks
- Lucianne
- Michael Ramirez Cartoons
- Michelle Malkin
- Pipeline
- RealClearPolitics
- Ricochet
- Steyn Online
- Tim Blair
Media
Subscribe to Power Line by Email
Find us on Facebook
-
“Arise and take our stand for freedom as in the olden time.” Winston Churchill
“Proclaim Liberty throughout All the land unto All the Inhabitants Thereof.” Inscription on the Liberty Bell
-
Archives
-
Notice: All comments are subject to moderation. Our comments are intended to be a forum for civil discourse bearing on the subject under discussion. Commenters who stray beyond the bounds of civility or employ what we deem gratuitous vulgarity in a comment — including, but not limited to, “s***,” “f***,” “a*******,” or one of their many variants — will be banned without further notice in the sole discretion of the site moderator.