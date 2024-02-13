The Daily Chart: Do-Nothing Congress? Hooray!

Word has gone out for the media from Certified Smart People: attack the Republican House for being the least productive Congress in decades in terms of the number of bills actually passed. This shows how out of touch they are, since “Do-Nothing Congress” is one of the happiest phrases around for anyone acquainted with Gideon Tucker’s famous axiom, “No man’s life, liberty, or property are safe while the legislature is in session.”

Anyway, here’s the chart that is supposed to scandalize all decent citizens:

I’d say “well done,” but also ask the media why they aren’t asking Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer why the Senate hasn’t taken up one of the most serious pieces of legislation the House passed early this session, HR2, the “Secure the Border Act of 2023.” It ought not to be difficult to grasp that measuring the output of Congress by a numbers game is idiotic. But then. . .

Chaser—The Biden Administration is notable for having very low turnover in its senior ranks. Strange the media isn’t interested in this. Hypothesis: when you’re running the country and telling the senile old man behind the Irresolute Desk what to do, you have lots of incentive to keep your job.