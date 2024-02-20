The Daily Chart: McJobs or GovJobs?

The headlines tell us that job growth is robust, showing that “Bidenomics” works, even if Biden’s brain doesn’t. We have mentioned here before that a disproportionate amount of job growth appears to be in government, and here’s another look at it from our friends at the Committee to Unleash Prosperity:

It should be mentioned that given the government’s role in funding (and distorting) the entire health care marketplace, some of the job growth in health care ought to be attributed to government spending.

Purely private sector job openings look a bit softer: