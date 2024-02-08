The Daily Chart: One More Scary Graph Will Surely Do It!

For the climate cult, scary charts like Michael Mann’s dodgy “hockey stick” haven’t done the trick of scaring everyone into bug-eating submission. So they come up with stylistic depictions like these to overcome their “communications problem” (which is the all-purpose excuse for our resistance to bug eating—that there might be defects in their case is simply never admitted):

Oh, I’m sure you’re convinced now! How can you ignore the compelling logic of flow-charts like these?

Of course, two can play at this game. Much of the climate con relies on the “consensus” of “peer-reviewed” science. Steve Stewart-Williams calls our attention to a paper he co-authored along with a couple dozen others and published by PNAS on scientific censorship. And the paper offers this chart that accurately reflects what goes on in climate science: