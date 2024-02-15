The Daily Chart: Oppressed Women?

Today women outnumber men in college enrollment, and in many graduate fields. Women are advancing in the corporate ranks. Yet for some reason word is out that women have it worse than ever, though the problem is skewed to younger people, which raises the question, what the hell are they learning in school? (Never mind: we know.)

Naturally the problem also skews by ideology:

Chaser—discrimination in favor of men in some fields needs to stop, in the name of equality and opportunity!