The Daily Chart: Our Anti-Semitic Universities

Over at Tablet Magazine, Tony Badran exposes how elite universities tolerate anti-Semitism because they need the revenue from foreign students (who pay the rack rate for tuition), not to mention the lavish funding Arab nations have used as bribes to American universities. Badran reports:

Universities have acknowledged the obvious fact that many of the campus protest leaders are foreign students, here on limited educational visas, in the manner with which they have chosen to handle the Gaza protests. . . Foreign students have been violating school policy, but academic suspension or expulsion would terminate their ability to remain in the country. . . Foreign students, the overwhelming majority of whom are either the children of wealthy foreign elites or directly sponsored by their governments, represent a serious source of funding for American colleges, public and private alike. These students often pay full or near-full tuition and board, and help public universities balance the books in the face of budget cuts. More broadly, they augment revenue by helping to fill federally funded programs that are based on racial and ethnic quotas.

Bonus! Universities get to count these students as fulfilling their “diversity” quotas.

But then this is the result: