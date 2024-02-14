Posted on February 14, 2024 by Steven Hayward in The Daily Chart

The Daily Chart: The High Cost of White Liberal Guilt

By now it shouldn’t be necessary to point out that the liberal response to the death of George Floyd’s death in in 2020 has been a disaster for the very people whom liberals claim they champion: low income minorities. The mindless embrace of the “defund the police” and reduction of enforcement of traffic stops has led to a significant increase in black mortality especially. Nice going liberals.

