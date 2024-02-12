Posted on February 12, 2024 by Steven Hayward in The Daily Chart

The Daily Chart: Why Do Dems Want Tax Cuts for the Rich?

Democratic House leader Hakeem Jeffries has his knickers in a twist because House Republicans refuse to re-instate the state and local tax deduction. But I thought Democrats want to increase taxes on the top 1%?  This ought to be an embarrassment, but Democrats long ago got over being embarrassed by hypocrisy. I say to House Republicans, keep pouring SALT into self-inflicted blue state wounds.

