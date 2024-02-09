The Farmers Win

Farm revolts have spread across Europe, most recently in France where farmers blocked roads leading into Paris. Local grievances vary somewhat, but fundamentally farmers have been rebelling against the environmental insanity that afflicts the EU even more than it does the U.S. So farmers have been rebelling on behalf of the rest of us, since left-wing environmental policies are designed to make food (especially meat) vastly more expensive, so as to reduce the standard of living of the average person.

And now–for the time being, at least–Brussels has caved:

Following major wins last year in The Netherlands, tractor protests from farmers secured another significant victory against the globalist agenda on Tuesday, with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen scrapping plans to require the agriculture sector to cut methane and nitrogen emissions by a third by 2040. Brussels is also set to backtrack on plans to cut the use of pesticides in half during the same time frame, which farmers have argued puts them at a disadvantage to foreign agriculture imported into the bloc under free trade deals at cheaper costs due to their countries having less stringent environmental regulations as the EU.

The liberals’ end-game is to make meat too expensive for most people to eat, so it can be replaced by insect protein. Needless to say, we are never going to have an opportunity to vote on that plan. So this is welcome:

Plans to encourage Europeans to eat less meat, a central theme of the Great Reset movement favoured by elites, have also been abandoned.

Most people seem to recognize that farmers are speaking for them:

Yet, the farmers have a broad base of support, with a recent poll finding that nearly 90 per cent of French voters believe that their tractor protests are justified.

You couldn’t get 90% of poll respondents to agree that the Sun rises in the east. Those numbers scare the heck out of the left:

The support for the farmers has sparked panic among the neo-liberal factions in Brussels for fear of turning the upcoming European Union Parliament elections in June into a referendum on the failures of the green agenda.

Well, they should be nervous. The left’s policies are deliberately intended to lower most people’s standard of living. So it is no wonder that they see democracy as an obstacle. But they aren’t going away: “climate change,” the hysteria for all seasons, exists mainly to justify every conceivable extension of government power. The left will regroup and attack again, but for now, it is good to see them going down to defeat.