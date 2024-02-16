Thought for the Day: Feckless Business Leaders

It is gratifying to see finally some business and finance leaders like Bill Ackman and Ken Griffin figure out how deep the rot runs in our universities. But it’s not as though no one was trying to tell them this for a very long time.

Such as:

I can think of no better illustration of the impotence of non-ideological pragmatism when confronted with an aggressive ideology than the performance of business executives as university trustees. They loyally spend time and energy raising money to finance (among other, more sensible, things) left-wing humanities and social science departments, “women’s studies” programs that are candid proselytizers for lesbianism, programs in “safe sex” that promote homosexuality, “environmental studies” that are, at bottom, anti-capitalist propaganda, and other such activities of which they surely disapprove.

This from Irving Kristol, in 1990.

That’s a pretty slow learning curve.