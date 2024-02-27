Tucker Does Middle Earth

Okay, this is officially the funniest thing on the internet right now: “Tucker Carlson” explaining the real story of Lord of the Rings. (There are a bunch more of these on YouTube, like this one. YMMV.)
As promised,
Here’s an AI Tucker Carlson narrating The Lord of the Rings@MiddleearthMixr @TuckerCarlson pic.twitter.com/eiXtR0m2qz
— Dr. Maverick Alexander (@MaverickDarby) February 25, 2024
